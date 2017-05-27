“A wall is a hell of a lot better than a war.

” – John F Kennedy

– August 1961

The Berlin Blockade was the first time that the two superpowers of the Cold War, the United States of America and the Soviet Union, came close to a direct confrontation.

Unable to unify in the control of Berlin and Germany, the territory was divided into the West, ruled by US, UK and France, and the East controlled by the USSR.

However, in June 1948, the USSR blocked the Western allies’ routes to Western Berlin in retaliation to the newly-introduced currency in West Germany.

In response, the Western Allies began the Air Lift campaign, supplying resources to West Berlin in over 200,000 flights a year with contribution from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa and New Zealand.

With the success of the Air Lift, the USSR lifted the blockade in May, 1949.

However, the hostility never ceased and resulted in the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961.

