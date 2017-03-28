“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth.

”

–President John F Kennedy – 1961

The first step towards the space was taken by USSR by launching Sputnik 1 which was an artificial satellite, this sent shockwaves around the world and the hardest hit was to USA.

A lot of people at the time called Sputnik a technological Pearl Harbour.

Before this event, the United States was not racing USSR in the space.

Right after one month USSR launched another satellite named sputnik 2, so basically this initiated the space race as it is said without the lead of USSR in the space race USA could not have landed people on the moon.

The United States president John F Kennedy founded the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (or NASA) 9 months after Sputnik’s launch, on July 29, 1958.

The aim for this agency was deliver what the president said on air media to land on the moon within one year.

This action itself explained the desperation of the moment which simultaneously was affecting the war between super powers.

This competition was not only consuming the massive time in research but was also using major chunk of the finances from both sides so from this point onwards there was no point of return for both the sides.

Many people in the world do believe moon landing was a hoax just to beat USSR in the space war.

Which is quiet arguable but what the empirical evidence suggests is that moon landing could be a very big hoax.

