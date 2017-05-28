“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.

”

–Jackie Robinson – 1972

Mohammad Bouazizi was a Tunisian man who became the single cause of the Tunisian revolt and the larger Arab Spring in 2011.

He was an ordinary food vendor who supported his mother, uncle and siblings.

His financial conditions were so terrible that even the produce that he sold was bought on credit.

According to reports, Bouazizi was regularly assaulted and mistreated by the policemen who confiscated his wheelbarrow.



On the morning of 17 December, 2011, the police once again harassed Bouazizi who did not have enough money to bribe them.

Infuriated, he went to the governor’s office to complain but was not heard.

In desperation, the man acquired gasoline and set himself on fire on the road outside the governor’s office.

This incident sparked protests in Sidi Bouzid within hours which then spread all across Tunisia within days.

Bouazizi’s self-immolation became the cause of the regime change in the country.

