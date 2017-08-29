“I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.

”

–Dr.

Martin Luther King Jr.



Racism is not unknown to people of colour in America.

The first to suffer because of that were Native Americans and then of course, the African-American community, who had been shipped from Africa as slaves for manual labour.

Come Civil War, the confederacy lost and so slaves were freed.

This promised better times for the African-American community, but they were ostracised and segregated.



Dr.

Martin Luther King Jr.

, the front-man of the American Civil Rights Movement, was a pastor who wanted to bring an end to racial discrimination, racial segregation and racial violence through peaceful protest and negotiation.



His charismatic personality and his call to stand up to the injustice was heard by African-Americans over America, paving a way for the movement to start.



He was despised by those who believed the superiority of the white race, and wanted to resist social change and accepting the black community as equals.



While the Civil Rights Movement proved a success and brought many changes in place, Dr.

Martin Luther King Jr.

was shot by a man named James Earl Ray who too believed the white race was superior than any other but didn’t give a specific reason as to why he did it.

He was charged and sentenced to life in person, where he died in 1998.

