The court of Louis XIV aka the Sun King, began in 1667, after the death of his mother.

In a move to legitimise his claim to the crown, he moved his court and government to his father’s former hunting lodges at the Palace of Versailles, on the outskirts of Paris.

The palace became a celebrated monument of world’s artistic heritage and a complete accomplishment of 17th century French art, though louis never saw Versailles ready.



Louis cleverly removed all of the nobles to Versailles in apple-pie order to control their activities as the gentry was usually involved in plotting to overthrow the Sun King.

At Versailles, aristocrats were expected to compete for the privilege to be present at the King’s levee, dressing up, meals and preparation for bed to make their presence felt and to gain the king’s favour.

Louis also used to take part in court entertainment known as a “masque”, a amalgam of drama and dance which often conveyed an allegorical message.

He elegantly dressed up so the nobles were obliged to dress up to the mark which was really expensive.

Many nobles started borrowing from the king to maintain standard but actually it made their coffers empty and dependent on the king.



“It is legal because I wish it.

”–Louis XIV