If necessity is the mother of invention,

conflict is its father.



–Kenneth Kaye – b 1946

The fizzy drink, Fanta, came into being after Nazi Germany had trouble importing Coca-Cola during World War II.

Because of an international trade embargo, Max Keith, the head of Coca-Cola Deutschland during the war, decided that they must come up with a new drink made with only German raw materials.

This was also in keeping with their policy of autarky or self-sufficiency.

The Germans used whey and apple-pomace which were home-grown.

The name originated when Keith told his team to “use their imagination” (Fantasie in German), to which one of his salesmen, Joe Knipp, immediately retorted “Fanta!”

The Coca-Cola plant, at which production was taking place, had cut-off from headquarters during the war.

After the war was over, the Coca-Cola Corporation retook control of the plant, the new formula, and trademarked the new Fanta product.

It also took the plant profits made during the war.

Fanta was discontinued, but relaunched in 1955 to compete with Pepsi’s new products.

