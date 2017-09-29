“Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.

”–Henry James

The picture above shows a busy street in New York back in 1925, with loads of traffic, and a mother cat finds it to be a convenient time to go across the road carrying her kitten in her mouth.

Much to her luck the great policemen halted the traffic just in time for the adorable duo to complete their journey.

This simple act of kindness towards a minor feline is all sorts of adorable and you can almost see the traces of smile on the traffic warden’s face showing he feels great over his deed and probably is proud of it, and for good reason.

The picture was captured by a New York Times photographer.

Today however things have immensely changed.

In Pakistan many lives are lost at the hands of political protocol, the most recent having been the death of a young child and an old man, in the rightfully disqualified Prime Minister of Pakistan’s protocol.

If you dwell on the two for a little while, a cat saved by a human, and a human killed by a human- you’ll agree on the fact that, clearly terrorism is not our only issue.

