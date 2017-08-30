“In all my travels, I’ve never seen a country’s population more determined to forgive, and to build and succeed than in Rwanda.

”

–Rick Warren

Years of ethnic tension and hostility between the Hutus and Tutsis led to the Rwandan Genocide.

It started out by Hutu nationalists in Rwanda’s capital and then continued to spread out while ordinary citizens also picked up weapons against Tutsi neighbours.

Over 800,000 Tutsis died and thousands were displaced during the conflict even though the Tutsis launched an offensive and the United Nations also helped.

However, it was too late by then.



The Rwandan crisis was ethnic cleansing on a massive scale and to this day is considered to be one of the worst humanitarian crisis.

