By virtue of the constitution of the United States of America, citizens have a right to bear arms.

Yes, the right may be granted to the American population but then the question becomes, to what extent? Over the globe there are varieties of gun control laws that are applied varying in terms of strictness depending from county to country and in the case of the US, depending from state to state.



Chicago specifically has been a state with the sternest gun laws throughout history, still a rapid increase in the number of homicides committed per year is observed.

From 416 cases in 2015 to 800 cases in 2016, almost increased by twice the amount with the recent event of over 40 people being killed over the Christmas holidays.

The increase in the death epidemic can be attributed towards the failure of gun control laws like the issuing of permits before the purchase of guns, increased amounts of waiting time, quantity control in gun shops etc.

The solutions proposed by state representatives were more laws like putting serial number on bullets.



Imposing greater restriction may not be the solution to the fact that Chicago has the most numbers of murders in all of the United States.

They leave the civilians venerable with reduced avenues through which they can defend themselves.

Even if a complete ban on guns was re-established in the way it was in 1982, the efficiency of the authorities to catch and reduce crime could be improved significantly due to the weapons only being in the possession of criminals.

It is at this point that the people have to ask themselves; what price are they willing to pay for the protection of the second amendment, i.

e.

the right to bear arms.



“Chicago is known for good steaks, expensive stores and beautiful architecture.

Unfortunately, the Windy City also enjoys a reputation for corrupt politics, violent crime, and some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere in the country.

”–Bob Barr