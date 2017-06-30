Makhdoom Muhammad Sajjad Hussain Qureshi passed away on Ramzan 24, 1418 Hijri (January 24, 1997).

The late General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, announced the appointment of Makhdoom Sahib as the Governor of Punjab during a session of the Majlis-i-Shoora.



Makhdoom Sahib was an epoch-making personality.

He was a living history not only of southern Punjab but of the whole Sindh valley.

Makhdoom Sahib was 12 years old when he met Quaid-e-Azam and was reading in class seven.

His father Sir Nawab Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi was a member of the Legislative Council.

At Simla, the room of the Quaid-e-Azam was adjacent to the room of Nawab Sahib, and due to his father, Quaid-e-Azam had deep love for Makhdoom Sahib and used to call him “Sajid” instead of “Sajjad”.



Before the establishment of Pakistan, Makhdoom Sahib went to jail as a leader of the Muslim Students Federation and he was the only person of his family who had the honour of going to jail for Pakistan.

During the life of span of his father, Makhdoom Sahib used to take active part in politics; the Gillani family topped the political field.

Makhdoom Sahib used to remember a lot of heart-rending incidents of that time.

Due to his positive role in such incidents, he remained successful in removing differences between the Gillani and Qureshi families.

He considered Makhdoom Syed Hamid Raza Gillani his younger brother and Syed Hamid Raza Gillani used to speak about Makhdoom Sahib as his elder brother.

Makhdoom Sahib adopted the same course with the Khakwani and Gardezi families.

After emergence of Pakistan, when the displaced refugees came, Makhdoom Sahib gave the keys of all the shops of Chowk Bazar and “Honon Kay Chajja” to the new occupants; this is why there is no difference between the local population and the refugees in Multan.



Makhdoom Sahib had deep love for Multan and his ancestors Hazrat Ghus Bahaudiin Zakriya, Hazrat Shah Rukan Alam and Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman.

He introduced the Annual Urs in a new cultural style and now the same cultures is seen on the occasion of urs celebrations of great Sufis all over the country.

It was due to the efforts of Makhdoom Sahib that President Zia-ul-Haq named the Multan University after Hazrat Ghaus Bahauddin Zakriya.



Makhdoom Sahib always regarded Sindh as his own home and when General Zia-ul-Haq visited Makhdoom Talib ul Maula along with Mian Nawaz Sharif, the Makhdoom told both the visiting personalities that he had old relations with the Makhdoom of Multan.

Their deep influence in Sindh compelled Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to appoint Makhdoom’s cousin Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi as Governor and Chief Minister Punjab.

Makhdoom Sahib and one of his relatives Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi were personal friends of Mr Z A Bhutto.

Makhdoom Sahib was a living history book, having information about great personalities of Sindh like Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, Pir Pagara and Talpur family.

When Makhdoom Sahib announced joining PPP at the residence of his friend Rana Taj Ahmad Noon, Bhutto welcomed the decision and said, the whole Sindh valley has joined PPP.

After his dismissal, when Bhutto visited Multan, Makhdoom Sahib advised him to be aware of the people around him as they were likely to go against him.

Makhdoom Sahib had almost retired from politics however, he was selected member of Majlis-e-Shoora and later Member and Deputy Chairman of Senate.



Makhdoom loved his wife to the core of his heart.

She was suffering from cancer.

Makhdoom Sahib took her to England for treatment nine times.

However, she could not survive.

Prime Minister Mr.

Mohammad Khan Junejo attended her funeral in Islamabad.

Makhdoom Sahib was not only a symbol of the civilisation of Sindh valley, he also became the true cultural representative of the whole country.

Once, Zia-ul-Haq was to preside over the concluding session of the International Seerat Conference.

Imam-e-Kabaa, Abdullah Bin Sabil was among the participants.

Due to some other commitments, Zia-ul-Haq could not attend the conference but he proposed that Makhdoom sahib preside.

Additionally, Makhdoom sahib always regarded Islamabad his second home and attended most of the functions arranged here.



Makhdoom Sahib also helped in arranging the celebrations for the great sufi of Kashmir Hazrat Shah Hamadan.

Due to the desire of late Dr Agha Hussain Hamdani Mir Abdul Aziz, late Mir khalil ur Rehman and Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, Makhdoom Sahib invited president Zia-ul-Haq to preside over the Shah Hamdan Conference.

Makhdoom Sahib is regarded as a prominent leader among the founders of Shah Hamdan International Association.

He was also the President of Markazi Imam Hussain Council, because of his dynamic personality.

Makhdoom Sahib was not only respected by Muslims, he was also held in high esteem in non-Muslim circles.

When he accompanied General Zia-ul-Haq to New Delhi, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi offered his seat to Makhdoom Sahib at a luncheon.

He said it was a unique honour for him to be with a respected friend of his father, the late Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Similarly, Makhdoom Sahib was greatly respected by the Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine of Ajmer Sharif.

Pandit Nehrus sister, Mrs Vifay Lakshmi Pandit was a personal guest of Makhdoom Sahib during her visit to Pakistan.

Among the world dignitaries who greatly respected Makhdoom Sahib for his knowledge and wisdom were Saudi King Shah Fahd and King Shah Hussain of Jordon.

He performed Hajj as a personal guest of the king.

Iranian leader Aqai Ali Khemani was highly impressed by the warm hospitality of Makhdoom Sahib during his visit to Pakistan.



Makhdoom Sahib was an expert in using logic.

On the last day of his governorship, I was accompanying him to lunch when he was offered to continue as governor if he did not take oath from Mian Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister.

Makhdoom Sahib flatly refused and said, “I will always stick to my oath which I took in a mosque rather than the Darbar of Governor House.

Sardar Farooq Laghari is my friend, but Nawaz Sharif has the majority vote, therefore, he will swear me in as Chief Minister at 3:00pm.

” when Muhammad Nawaz Sharif entered the Governor House, Makhdoom Sahib asked him where he was lost.

At this Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was astonished to see that Makhdoom Sahib was absolutely dedicated to his words and constitutional obligations.

Had Makhdoom Sahib not administered the oath, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would have never become Chief Minister and his political career would have ended.

The political scenario of the country changed and Makhdoom Sahib became in active in politics.

Both the sons of Makhdoom Sahib, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Murid Qureshi were then MPAs and his son-in-law Pir Shujaat Hussain Qureshi was MNA.



Every time I was visiting Multan, Makhdoom Sahib came to the airport to receive me: This was an honour for me.

It was a coincidence that Mr Ghulam Haider Wain, the Chief Minister arrived in the same flight at one point.

In the VIP Room, Wain told Makhdoom sahib that the candidate occupying the seats will remain the same.

To this Makhdoom Sahib said it means that Shah Mehmood will not be given a ticket for the National Assembly.

Wain remained silent; Makhdoom Sahib said that if that was just, then what was his opinion about Shujaat Hussain Qureshi? Wain replied that he himself was contesting from that constituency.

This hurt Makhdoom Sahib so much that his tongue began stammering.

Dr Akram, his personal physician, gave him initial treatment but he did not recover.

However, a paralysis attack was delayed.

He remained under treatment at Military Hospital Multan for four months.



Makhdoom sahib was adept in Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Saraiki, Sindhi and Punjabi.



n The writer is a regular contributor.

