The replacement of Muhammad bin Nayef as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia by his cousin Muhammad bin Salman represents the Saudi dynasty’s ongoing attempt to manage generational change, but it also highlights one of the pitfalls of Muslim monarchies, which has been the management of competing heirs.

One of the problems of monarchies, Muslim and otherwise, has been that of having an heir to the monarchy. Muslim dynasties solved this by the use of polygamy. The founder of the Saudi monarchy, Abdul Aziz, was eminent as a practitioner, having 52 sons. One result has been that Muslim dynasties have tended not to have father-son successions, but brother-brother ones. It is no coincidence that the sons of Abdul Aziz are still ruling 64 years after the founder’s death in 1953, and have broken the record of the sons of Marwan bin Al-hakam, the Bani Umayya caliph whose record of four sons has been equalled more than once, but never broken, until Abdullah, Salman’s predecessor, became the fifth of the sons of Abdul Aziz to become King.

The use of the title of King (Malik in the Arabic) is unusual, for while the Bani Umayya, Bani Abbas and Osmanlis used the title of Caliph, other monarchs used the title Sultan, and gave at least token allegiance to the Caliph. Exceptions were the Mughals in India, whose exact position is indeterminate, and the Safavis of Iran, who were opposed to the Osmanli Caliphs, with whom they were long at war.

Now that there is only one son of Abdul Aziz left alive after King Salman, the Saudi dynasty had to face the need for a generational change. The first step was removing Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz as Crown Prince and replacing him with Muhammad bin Nayef. He was the son of Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, who had been Interior Minister till his death, but who had never become King. Muhammad bin Nayef was the first of the grandson of Abdul Aziz to become Crown Prince. The grandsons included the sons of kings, but also those whose fathers had never made it.

There was another distinction, one which has been the natural corollary of having so many sons: Between half- and full brothers. That then extends to grandsons. You thus have first cousins with different grandmothers. Another corollary is that mothers (sometimes different even if the father is the same) often work to make sons succeed. The elevation of Muhammad bin Salman is said to owe something to this, for he has seven brothers, mostly half-brothers. He has not just bypassed one cousin, but many others, some the sons of Kings. Indeed, he has bypassed three brothers, the sons from King Salman’s first wife. Muahmmad himself, along with five younger brothers, is the son of a third wife.

Muhammad is the son of a king, but there have been other kings before his father. Indeed, there are still two sons of Abdul Aziz himself still alive including the king, but even if a generational change is due, because the grandsons of Abdul Aziz are beginning to reach an age where they have begun dying off. Just to illustrate, of the sons of Abdul Aziz who became king, Saud had 115 children, Faisal had six sons (of whom three are still alive), Khalid had four sons (of whom one still lives), Fahd had six sons (of whom five are alive), while the late King Abdullah had 35 children. Even the most incompetent and unsuitable candidates might rest under a sense of grievance. Then there are those like the previous Crown Prince, whose fathers never became king, because slightly older brothers were more long-lived. The first intervention of a grandson of Abdul Aziz in public was when one of them, Faisal bin Musaid, shot his namesake King Faisal dead in 1975.

Only one son has previously succeeded a father in the Saudi dynasty, Saud, who succeeded his father Abdul Aziz. Muhammad bin Salman has a low bar to gain a better rating than him. Saud was tolerated by the country for 11 years, but then he was deposed for extravagance in 1964. He is remembered for building luxurious palaces while plunging the country into greater debt. Crown Prince Muhammad may find himself on the same path, being the economic czar of the country at a time of economic downturn.

That is a factor perhaps more potent than the rumblings within the royal family. The economic downturn might mean that the Saudi dynasty’s compact with its people, giving them a share in the wealth brought by oil, might crumble. In that case, the dynasty might find itself disadvantageously placed. If parts of the Pakistani establishment has committed itself to the Saudis, it might need to rethink.

More important, the USA will need to review the position. It has backed the Saudi regime ever since the time of King Abdul Aziz, whose meeting with US President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1945, on the USS Quincy, in the Suez Canal, took place when Roosevelt was returning from the Yalta Conference. The USA became more interested in the region when it became Israel’s principal backer, but it had a healthy regard for Saudi Arabia’s oil wealth, which was only then coming on line.

It is worth noting that Crown Prince Muhammad is the author and moving force of the Vision 2030, which is actually meant to prepare Saudi Arabia for a post-oil future. Among the American backers he has won over is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. He assiduously cultivated Kushner on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, along with President Trump. Kushner is important because he is to be the lead person on the Middle East. Even if Trump is re-elected, term limits oblige him to leave the White House in 2024. This is only the latest example of Saudi-US cooperation, which led Prince Bandar bin Sultan to be known as ‘Bandar Bush’ when Saudi Ambassador to the USA, his successor Adel Al-Jubair to become Foreign Minister, and to the first tentative contacts with Israel.

For Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has three major interests, which incline it to anyone ruling it. First, it underwrites it. With Pakistan’s finances parlous this an important consideration, what with Saudi deposits with the State Bank shoring up its forex reserves. Second, a lot of Pakistanis work there, and send home remittances. Even though the slump has meant that Pakistani workers are being laid off and told to go whistle for their arrears, this is no mean consideration. But perhaps most important, it is the site of the Haj and the Sacred Places. This means that the biggest operation by the government involving contact with people is the annual Haj operation. Because of any one of the three, the Pakistani government is deeply interested in who rules, not so much in Riyadh, as in Makkah and Madina. That is an abiding interest predating Pakistan itself. It should not be forgotten that the Pakistani state has only known the Saudi dynasty, but well before Partition, the Khilafat Movement took place when the Ottoman state, which then was sovereign over the Harmain, was collapsing.

It is going too far to predict that the Saudi change of Crown Prince, implies collapse, but it does imply that it is faced with an unprecedented challenge. The challenge may be self-inflicted, more the result of internal (yet inevitable) dynastic dynamics than any existential threat, but challenge it remains.

