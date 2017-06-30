“He was old and wise, which meant tired and disappointed”–T.

E Lawrence

Thomas Lawrence was a British officer who earned the title of Lawrence of Arabia as he fought alongside Arab guerrillas in the Middle East during the First World War.

Before the outbreak of war, he worked as an archaeologist and photographer in the Middle East.

During this period, he became adept with the region, by learning the language and customs.

Lawrence joined the army in 1914 and was posted to Cairo as a liaison and map officer in an office-based position.

In 1915, two of his brothers were killed while serving in France.

It affected him profoundly as he felt guilty for working in a relatively safe place.

However, by the start of Arab revolt aka Arab awakening in 1916, he undertook menacing expedition behind enemy lines.



The British had an enduring policy of supporting the Ottomans but it ended when Turkey backed Germany, so the British took advantage of Arab nationalism by fortifying the Arabs to revolt against the Ottomans.

Lawrence was posted to Arabia to guide and advise the ruler.

Though, Lawrence never had any military training, he successfully devised plans to sabotage Turkish supplies, which ensured vital victories, forcing Turks to sign an armistice.

He returned to London and began to work for Arab independence.

However, British and French secretly agreed to divide Turkey’s territories in the Sykes-Picot entente, discarding independence of Arab states.

Lawrence was disenchanted by his failure to bring the Arabs sovereignty.

