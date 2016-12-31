“Social media is an amazing tool, but it's really the face-to-face interaction that makes a long-term impact.

”

–Felicia Day

Through the years there has been innovation in the technological sector which transformed the world’s first computer, about the size of a room, into a slim portable book like structure now called a laptop.

The era of development turned phones into hand-sized objects for easier use and created the internet through which we, now, access the social networking sites that followed its creation.

There is no doubt that not only do they create a system of interconnectedness but they also provide an avenue through which the expression of opinions and thoughts is possible, especially for those who did not have a platform to do so previously.



With that degree of semi regulated freedom there is a massive shift from direct confrontation towards a trend of open hate speech expressed through networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram etc.

This is probably due to the fact that there is no repercussion of bad mouthing an individual, concept or an act which further leads to people being more critical and judgmental of others.

The lack of consequences coupled with the fact that hurling abuses to a person physically absent in 60 seconds is made all too easy.

Not only is this observed on a general level involving the population of countries but on a more specific one involving politicians like Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton belittling one another through these websites.

With the advent of social media, there is an annual increase of 41.

1 percent in cyber bullying.



The general apathy created through constant exposure to such trends in societies could prove to be detrimental to the upcoming generation in terms of how they conduct themselves.

The difference between constructive criticism rather than outright patronisation needs to be reinforced in society as we move towards a more considerate but progressive future.

