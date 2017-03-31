History is replete with instances where warring and belligerent parties had to come on the negotiation table and in the end they settled their disputes through dialogue.

The situation still persists in some parts of the world especially in South Asia in the context of Pak-India relations.

Both the big powers of the region do not enjoy ideal neighbourly relations.

In the past, there used to be political engagement between two countries through bilateral dialogue but that had also been stalled by BJP’s government.

The Indian Army has also toughened measures to suppress the Kashmiri movement and made records in violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has shown a number of gestures which were not reciprocated by India.

Pakistan tried to make Indian authorities realise that dialogue is a key to peace and stability in the region, as well as peace between two countries, particularly in the context of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.



India allegedly blames Pakistan for attacks like Uri and Pathan Kot.

It has severed all dialogue processes with Pakistan to show its resentment over so called cross border terrorism.

The matter of fact is that Indian Government and Army are oblivious of the current “intifada” in Kashmir.

They altogether rule out the presence of any genuine freedom movement and that is the mirage of the Indian Army and Government.

The Kashmiri struggle is purely indigenous and the people of Kashmir are being denied of their birth right of freedom.

Pakistan has always shown its genuine desire to have cordial relations with India.

It has proposed Indian authorities for initiation of composite and bilateral dialogue.

Pakistan states time and again that it pursues the policy of non-interference.

It is not involved in any cross border terrorism.

Pakistan is the only country in the world which has scarified the most to maintain peace in the region.

It has lost almost 10,000 troops and parliamentary forces in combating terrorism.

More than 50,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives due to terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

It has lost its political leaders.

India is not ready to recognise the sacrifices Pakistan has paid for securing peace in the region rather it pinpoints that Pakistan is the cause of problem.



Moreover, Indian authorities always try to undermine Pakistan’s efforts with regard to eradication of terrorism from its roots.

Pakistan has always maintained that it condemns terrorism in its all forms.

Pakistan has always tried to convince India about its atrocities in IHK.

It wants India to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with UN Resolution.

Pakistan has condemned Indian atrocities in held Kashmir at various occasions.

Pakistan believes that the Kashmiri should not be denied their right to self-determination.

The two countries have been on talking terms in the past but since the BJP government has come into power, the two countries could not be in good diplomatic relations.

Pakistan believes that India has crossed all human rights violations while dealing with Kashmiris.

It is using the worst methods of torture to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.



Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has raised Pakistan’s voice at the International forums and has condemned Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Prime Minister has also drawn the attention of International community towards increasing atrocities of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Mr.

Nawaz Sharif in his speech in UN said, “Confrontation should not be our destiny in South Asia.

Pakistan wants peace with India.

I have gone the extra mile to achieve this, repeatedly offering a dialogue to address all outstanding issues.

But India has posed unacceptable preconditions to engage in a dialogue.

Let us be clear: talks are no favour to Pakistan.

Talks are in the interest of both countries.

They are essential to resolve our differences, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and to avert the danger of any escalation.

Peace and normalisation between Pakistan and India cannot be achieved without a resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

This is an objective evaluation, not a partisan position.

”

Of late, there has been call from Pakistan for initiation of dialogue and Pakistan High Commissioner to India in a statement gave the message that important as the terrorism issue is to bilateral ties, there are other matters of equal importance that deserve to be focused on and therefore dialogue needs to be revived at the earliest.

The reaffirmation of a message of constructive dialogue on Pakistan’s part is timely and a need of the hour.

It is a welcome reminder that right-thinking individuals on both sides are continuing to dwell on the need for dialogue.

India should ponder over other issues like Sir Creek and Siachen.

Sir Creek, in particular, was once regarded as an agreement within reach — a border and maritime dispute that could be resolved by technical teams, if the political will to do so existed.

Similarly, Siachen issue could have be resolved in a manner that satisfied leaderships in both countries.

But the freezing of dialogue stalled all progress, in disputes small and large.

The absence of dialogue is allowing other factors to manipulate the situation and make disputes even more complex.



The call to engage in dialogue is the obvious starting point.

With building confidence measures on both sides, there can be talk on important issues later on.

But, there should be some starting point and it is the time to end impasse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an opportunity to pivot and return to the path of dialogue with Pakistan.

Pakistan is pursuing its policy of peaceful coexistence and non-interference.

Pakistan also pursues its policy of zero tolerance towards extremism and terrorism.

It is declared policy of Pakistan that it would not let its soil be used against anyone.

Pakistan’s counter terrorism operations are under way across the country and bearing fruitful results.

India should now realise the importance of dialogue and moving forward for the larger interest of the whole region.

The best policy from Indian authorities can be to shun away war mongering, come on the dialogue table with Pakistan and settle all outstanding issues with Pakistan for the larger interest of its own people and for the whole region.

India should also realise that economies do not sustain long in those countries which embed the seeds of war all around.

The leadership of India needs to bring its war frequency low and should start negotiation Pakistan.



The writer is a freelance contributor.



