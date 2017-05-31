Fidel Castro’s fate had been on his side way too long, as his former bodyguard, Fabian Escalante, claimed that the leader had escaped 638 attempts at assassination.

Most of these attempts were carried out by the CIA and the rest by Cuban exiles and disgruntled mafia.

The Americans were enraged at Castro since he brought communism to the West and established a socialist state at USA’s door step during the Cold War.



The attempts at Castro’s life are rumoured to have ranged from poisoning his milkshake to filling his cigar with explosives at one point and poison at another.

The CIA is said to have played on his personal interests such as scuba diving, by attempting to present him with a poisoned, fungal wetsuit and planting explosives in a sea shell.

The more traditional attempts to kill him ranged from grenade to gun attacks, many by the exiles.

He eventually died a natural death, aged 90.



“Fate is the endless chain of causation, whereby things are; the reason or formula by which the world goes on.

”–Zeno of Citium – c.

334-262 BC