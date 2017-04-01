The blast in Parachinar on Friday was a continuation of the series of attacks that have rocked the country since the beginning of 2017.

22 people have been killed and over 50 injured so far, but this number is likely to rise over the course of the next day.

A female section of an imambargah in the market was reportedly the main target.



Jamaat-ul-Ahraar has claimed responsibility for this incident, and this is not the first time it has done so; Jamaat-ul-Ahraar has publicly declared war on the country by launching Operation Ghazi, targeting all government institutions and “anti-Islamic” sects or organisations.

It is not surprising that imambargahs are included in the militant outfit’s list of targets – their warped sense of religion excludes all Muslims, except for those practicing their brand of intolerant, hate-filled and extremist ideology.



Among others, the Wagah Border attack in 2014, the Youhanabad bombings in 2015, the Gulshan-i-Iqbal Park bombing in 2016, and the suicide attack on Mall road, Lahore this year have all been claimed by the same group.

Jamaat-ul-Ahraar keeps increasing its casualty count, with no clear end in sight.



Pakistan has already voiced concerns to the Afghan government of the organisation propagating terror from across the border.

But more must be done.

Even if its leadership is hiding across the border, Pakistani security forces must up their vigilance and keep carrying out combing operations to ensure that lone terrorists or their operators cannot conduct operations freely.



While we mourn those lost and worry about the consequences of the fear spread as a result of regular attacks, the long term cost of these incidents is often ignored by most.

The Balochistan High Court bombing is the perfect example of this.

A province lost an entire generation of lawyers, with its most high-profile names in the list of those that died – it might take as long as 25 years for the province to recover from something so terrible, which means justice in Balochistan is another unfortunate casualty of the terrorist attacks.



We are losing much more than we are accounting for in this deadly war.

It is inconsolable that so many lives are lost as a result of terrorism, but the actual cost goes far beyond this – terrorists are seeking to undo any and all progress the country has made in the past seventy years.

We must not allow this to happen.

