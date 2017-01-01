India has closed all doors to bilateral dialogue, scuttled the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) summit, rejecting to implement Security Council resolutions on the global front.

Will another dossier claiming Indian interference in Pakistan really make any difference?

Pakistan has finally dispatched the dossier containing evidence from captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav regarding Indian involvement to create unrest in the country.

It will be handed over to the incoming UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by Dr Maleeha Lodhi at the UN headquarters in New York after he assumes office next year.



The dossier includes a statement of Yadav and evidence of attempted violation of maritime boundary by an Indian submarine with its images and video.

Pakistan and India have exchanged a number of dossiers in the past, with this dossier a latest addition to the growing collection.

The back and forth between the two countries at the UN and the sidelines has virtually ensured that there will not be any peace initiative in the near future.



Three dossiers containing proof of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan have already been handed over to the United Nations, in October last year.

Those three dossiers also included details of Indian interference and support for terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi as well as its security and intelligence agencies’ link with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, especially in FATA.

Yet, with such “evidence” provided, why did the government not pursue the proper dissemination of these files? It seems to have conveniently forgotten them and those past “proofs” are never brought up.

Some pundits have alleged that these dossiers were weak in their provision of evidence, and the government knew this.

Whether this is true or not, the weakness lies in our diplomatic and investigative prowess.



Earlier this year, Special envoys on Kashmir handed over a dossier to the President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Peter Thomson, highlighting grave human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir.

Not only has Indian oppression continued unabatedly, but intensified.

This brings us to the second problem external to us- that the UN is functionally useless.

It cannot be the be-all and end-all of our diplomatic efforts.

Our policy has to be smarter- including more statements by the Foreign Office highlighting Indian abuses, a more aggressive stand against India at foreign forums to fight fire with fire, and the actual uncovering of evidence at home that can indict RAW for once and for all.

