In Pakistan, monsoon rains work as a gauging tool to evaluate the performance of local governments.

The monsoon season brings with it a relief and grief simultaneously.

Our local and provincial government always come to action once disaster hits an area.

Pre-emption is never a policy.

So far, seven people are reported dead as a result of heavy downpour across Karachi city.



Recent monsoon rains in Karachi have paralysed the city.

Heavy downpour in the city have made networks of communication and transmission useless.

The recent rains have exposed how poor urban planning is in Karachi.

There is no proper drainage system in different parts of the city.

Various underpasses have turned into muddy swimming pools.

These failures expose the claims that the responsible authorities of the city made in lieu of their preparations for dealing with the monsoon rains.



If the largest city’s authorities cannot deal with the disasters of this scale, how can one expect that smaller cities will deal if such a situation comes to their doors? It is about time to tell the elected members and executive bodies to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with natural disasters.



Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had already issued warnings for expected floods this year.

Pakistan cannot experience again what the floods in 2010 did to the poor of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister has already issued directions to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to deal with any emergency situation.

However, the performance of local institutions is a testimony to the fact that they ignored the directions of the PM.



If authorities cannot manage the affairs of a city because of rains how can they deal with the calamities of flooding across provinces? Although, all provinces have approved the National Flood Protection Plan 2015-25, it is not yet clear whether federal and provincial governments have provided their due share to fund it.

If not, then the newly proposed plan will find no implementation.

The relevant authorities are left with very little time to make arrangements in this regard.

To avoid any catastrophe, all shareholders need to work as a team.

