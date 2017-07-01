The city of Parachinar continues to suffer at the hands of the extremists.

In 2017 alone, it has been the target of three major terrorist attacks; two carried out by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and one by Jamaat-ul-Ahraar.

The recent attacks before Eid were also the carried out by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and have resulted in the death of over 75 people.



While the helpless citizens protest and point out the flaws in the security network of the area, the mainstream news channels fail to provide attention to the cause.

This happens mostly because of the influence of the government and armed forces, who like to believe that it is just a minor glitch in the otherwise peaceful city.

However, that is certainly not the case.

The Shia majority area is an example of state’s failure to maintain security of the region, more so because it is inhabited a by religious minority that continues being targeted.



The recent attacks are also an extension of the attacks on the Shia minority the country, despite General Bajwa’s claim that it was an attempt to disrupt Eid festivities.

At the same time, the inhabitants also do not get the full right to voice their disappointment and angst because internet services are suspended on and off in FATA.

This keeps the populace secluded and restricts them from sharing their story.



The citizens this time did arrange a protest but that too resulted in them being fired at by army personnel.

Although there are reports of Colonel Umer’s (FC Commander) dismissal and launch of an inquiry, the insensitivity of those with authority is heart breaking.

This has led to another round of protests in Parachinar; this time managing to gather around 70,000 people in the sit-ins.



The people have penned down a list of demands to be met by the state, and they refuse to negotiate with anyone other than the COAS, PM, and Interior Minister.

While negotiations have successfully been carried out with the COAS, the absence of the federal government says a lot about their inefficiency in such situations.



Had it not been for the constant support of activists like Jibran Nasir and Muzamil Hassan, this news would have been swept under the rug and Parachinar would become just another blip in the news cycle.

It is time that we own our problems and address them while we have the time.

