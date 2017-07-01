After the Indian Chief of Army Staff refuted the allegations of Indian forces crossing over into China in Sikkim, the Chinese government has reiterated its demand and also offered up proof of the claims of Indians trespassing.

Two images released by the Chinese state with Indian troops and road tractors way beyond a red line that the Chinese claim is the border, need to be addressed by the Indian forces before discounting the Chinese side’s story.

Why would road tractors be accompanying soldiers if they did not intend on disrupting the construction of a road in Sikkim?

The area is now playing host to roughly 3000 troops from either side, which clearly indicates that the standoff between the two armies was not just a case of misunderstanding.

China has made its own stance clear; the 220km of border in Sikkim are not and never were disputed, which is why the presence of Indian troops makes no sense.



India refusing to back down and deploying its own troops in the area is also an indication of its own opinion on the matter – it will not back down, although it does not even have a single argument to support its claim on the area.

It claims that the new road will raise “serious security concerns” as in the case of CPEC, but what these concerns are and how they directly affect India, the country has neglected to mention.

Apart from disputed reports of China bulldozing over an unmanned and unserviced Indian bunker, it does not have a leg to stand on.



It is sad that a regional power is pitting itself against development in the region; the better option would be to cooperate and reap mutual benefits.

There are many disputes between India and China on the 3500km long border, but the Sikkim sector is not a contested territory, and lies on the Chinese side.

India must desist from being a hurdle to regional development, or it will risk losing key relationships with both Russia and China in the long run, considering they are on the same page with regards to regional development.

India’s shifting focus to India and attempts to isolate Pakistan and its allies have not and will not work; it is time for a new stratagem.

