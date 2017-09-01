The resolution moved in National Assembly on Wednesday indicates that the Parliament recognises that Pakistan’s foreign policy is a failure so far.

But the way it handled the issue of US President Trump’s new Afghanistan strategy showed how ineffective the parliament actually in conducting meaningful debate and coming up with actual solutions.



The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against Trump’s plan,, an echo of past indignant resolutions that never amounted to a reform of our foreign policy.

The resolution is a denunciation of the Trump’s administration’s allegations regarding shuras of Taliban in Peshawar and Quetta.

It also condemns America’s disregard of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the War on Terror.



This exhibition of chest thumping in Parliament will have no effect on the US.

What needs to change is how the state of Pakistan runs its business.

The Foreign Ministry cannot have former ambassador’s like Abdul Basit writing embarrassing letters to other senior diplomats, destroying Pakistan’s image in the media.

It cannot have a weak lobby in the US like it currently does.

There has to be a redirection of funds to creating a better lobby that can present Pakistan as a moderate nation of people who have no gripe with Americans.



Beyond this the parliament has to forcefully demand the end of terrorism and renounce militant and former militant outfits.

How do we expect the Americans’ to believe that we do not support terrorist networks, when our own people are unsure about the position of the state and important political parties.

Remember the National Action Plan, that was support to nip terrorism in the bud after 132 children died in Peshawar? Where is it now? These legislators can shout all they want that the US is being unfair (and that might be true), but what has the political leadership specifically done in the last four years to make sure their constituents are safer?