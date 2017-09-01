On Wednesday, Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif confessed that he preferred the seat of the CM over that of the Prime Minister (PM).

He even asked former PM, Nawaz Sharif, himself to not elevate him to PM-ship.

His concerns were that he feared that the ongoing mega projects in Punjab – clean water, rural roads, orange line metro train, and many others – would not be paid any attention without him.



However, it makes no sense that Shehbaz Sharif would not have any ambition to be PM, when he has popular support and a history of work in Punjab to back it.

His ascent would be easy.

There should have been no doubt that he would be next in line, with the younger ones taking on rule in Punjab (keeping control of politics within the family).

But here we have it, the most important figure of the party, sidelined, ostensibly by his own choice.



While many had been speculating an internal rife in the party and it might have been true as well, the statement by the CM may be an effort to show a united front.

Parties like the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) know the importance keeping the show running and how to sustain it at the same time.

Had the internal rift gone further than this, it would have affected the voter base in Punjab.

For most Pakistani’s the Sharif family, whether it is Nawaz Sharif, or Shehbaz Sharif, is one and the same.

Their support base would be fine with either of them taking the mantle, but when it comes to their children, and who will “inherit” the party, that is where the divide will come up again, and it will keep cropping up due to Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.



Shehbaz Sharif mentioned being honored that he was the choice of his fellow parliamentarians for the PM position.

However, the situation was so challenging that all the decisions that needed to be made had to be very accurate- a statement suggesting a tad amount of obsessive control over the functioning of Punjab.

And while there is truth to the fact that no one can run Punjab with as much strength as the current CM, it is time to plan ahead, and make sure other party members, are competent enough to fill any vaccums left, whether it is the PM-ship or CM-ship.

