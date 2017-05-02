On the eve of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to India he talked extensively about Kashmir in an interview, calling for a dialogue to discuss the Kashmir issue, saying Pakistan and India must settle the dispute “once and for all”.

The timing of the statements – a few hours before his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – is crucial, as is the content of this statement.

However, the question remains, will India change its policy of complete non-cooperation over a persistent crisis that shows no signs of abating anytime soon? It is clear that unrest in Kashmir is not going away.

Despite India’s efforts to erase the conflict from the minds of the world by brutally cracking down on protests and blocking Internet access, the simmering discontent of the Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation continues to shine through.



Even as Erdogan and Modi met to discuss bilateral economic cooperation violence spiked once more in the province.

Mr Erdogan’s comments in this regard are fairly uncontroversial.

He called on both countries to restart bilateral dialogue and said that “surmounting the Kashmiri challenge will contribute tremendously to the global peace”.

These are fairly obvious truths; Kashmir remains a bone of contention between the two countries and the sooner this problem is solved the better the relations will be between the two nations.

If India is adamant on not listening to Pakistan on this issue it must heed the advice of other countries – all of which call for a negotiated solution.



India must realise that its policy of repression and non-cooperation has failed; it has only created resentment in Kashmir, given fuel to communal rhetoric, been a hurdle to cooperation between Pakistan and India on other matters, and most importantly of all, has created a humanitarian crisis in Kashmir that has drawn condemnation from human right groups and multilateral organisations across the world.

