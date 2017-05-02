Megaprojects are coming up, and we are cited as a “blossoming economy” with high levels of economic opportunity and growth.

However, the impoverished condition of Balochistan remains constant, always isolated from national narrative of growth and progress.



The province has witnessed a lack of coherent policies, absence of development projects, exploitation of resources, and marginalisation from mainstream politics.

Instead of resorting to finding political and administrative solutions to the rising militancy and disparity, each government has only used military and policing solutions, which has further aggravated the situation and alienated its people.



In 2011, a comprehensive study of the country’s nutritional status revealed that Balochistan faces 52.

2 percent chronic malnutrition and 47.

3 percent chronic anemia.

In 2014, a report was compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted an emergency situation in the province because 10 out of total 20 high food insecure districts in the country were in Balochistan.

They listed Sindh as the highest food insecure province, followed by Balochistan.



The initial report came out six years ago and despite promises of devising an integrated strategy, no significant changes have been witnessed.

The situation has worsened leading to a suggestion by the Baloch Health Minister, Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch, to impose a nutritional emergency in the province.

The nutritional drive that was started under the current government, has failed to reach rural centers of the province; which constitute 90 percent of the malnutrition areas.

The lack of faith in the central government also prevents policies to be implemented properly, along with the security situation of the province.



The current government is credited with improving the situation by getting donors, according to the Health Minister of Balochistan.

However, if that was the case, an emergency should not have been on the cards.

This is a dire state of affairs, and must be brought to public attention.



Under the ambit of developmental projects like the Gwadar Port in Balochistan and Green Line Bus in Sindh; governments cannot hide the fact that the population lacks basic necessities.

For some time, Thar officials had stopped sharing data of child deaths, because no body cared about the famine in the region.

At least eight children, including infants, died in drought-hit Thar during the last three days, raising the death toll to 124 this year.

We are only pushing the masses to retaliation.

