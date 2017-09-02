Today is the 10th of Zil Hajj and Muslims all over the world sacrifice a token of their wealth to gain spiritual purity.

This day, indeed, is a happy occasion for all Muslims, as everyone tries to include everyone in their joyous moments.

However, it is sad to note that the exercise of sacrificing our wealth has regressed into an empty ritual.



We have forgotten the real philosophy of Hajj as well as Eid.

It is the right time to engage into a self-reflection.

It is important to rethink what the experience of Hajj teaches us.

But before that one need to ask oneself what does Hajj mean? Hajj in the words of Ali Shariati is, “man’s evolution toward Allah.

” Performance of Hajj is a show of many things including history, unity, and Islamic ideology.

Hajj and Eid should not be seen only as practices of spiritual purification on an individual level, but they should also contribute to the greater good of the society.



Though in today’s materialist world spirituality finds no place, thus the performance of religious obligations has turned religion into an empty philosophy.

The fulfillment of Hajj should enable us to think beyond self-interests.

It should revolutionise our thinking.

Before embarking on this spiritual journey, it is demanded from the pilgrim not to hold any grudge or hatred against fellow human beings.



In today’s tumultuous world, reinvigorating the original spirit of Eid is needed.

Where different parts of the Muslim world are fighting massive catastrophes, the joyous occasion of Eid ul Adha demands from us to stand in solidarity with the voiceless ones.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria.

Also, there are regions where people are struggling against natural disasters like floodings in Karachi, India, and Bangladesh.

The holistic philosophy and spirit of Eid demand to include them as well in our festivities.

