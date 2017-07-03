Raymond Davis, hired by a private security firm for carrying out tasks of the US government, has published his account of killing Faheem and Faizan and the subsequent events of 2011.

The book titled ‘The Contractor” has created a storm in the Pakistani media, though the book contains nothing novel about the politics of Pakistan, and many of the claims made are demonstrably false.

The account is nothing more than a revenge letter to Pakistan from a criminal who had the misfortune to get caught.



The author imagines himself a James Bond like character, and flippantly writes about how fast he was able to shoot down his victims.

And if it feels like a novel, or a film script, it is exactly that.

The account of his escape is grossly exaggerated, and the purpose of the whole tirade seems to be to disparage the country where he was put in prison for a mere 49 days.



But the way politics around the book are playing out are much more complicated.

There are serious allegations made against the Army, especially General Shuja Pasha, Hussain Haqqani, and the ISI for orchestrating his fast release; allegations that will remain blot on their reputation due to their silence, exaggerating their complicity.

And then there are those like PTI Chief Imran Khan who are almost celebrating the book, encouraging all to read it, saying, “The book is a shameful account of how our top political and military leadership collaborated to let a cold blooded killer, responsible for four deaths, go scot-free.

” The PTI Chief clearly sides with David’s warped narrative, that is meant to show Pakistan as a backward, terrorist state, exposing his own gullibility and lack of critical thinking.



The fact is that an American killed two Pakistani’s and had to spend 49 days in jail, and in relative comfort compared to the wretched common criminal.

He was safely released, just because he was white, American, and Pakistan could not make the US into an enemy.

Yet, his bloated and ungrateful ego chose to malign a people who have lost countless lives in his country’s War-On-Terror, a war he made profit from, just like his book will.

Even when he writes about those who saved him, like Gen.

Pasha he is unkind and petulant, as if his rash actions should not have had any consequences.



This is not a man who can be believed, and not an account that can be trusted.

It is another black-and-white American treatise on why Pakistan is the worst and the US, even its murders and spies, are the best.

While our politicians and security agencies have much to answer for, as they always have, the revenge novel of a narcissist leaves too many factual gaps and slurs against Pakistan to be taken seriously enough to condemn or condone them.

