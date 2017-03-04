The next time PM Modi decides to call Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’, he should perhaps take a look at the extremists and murderers he has close ties with, which boast of genocide and incite more killing and violence under his protection.



A leader of the right-wing Hindu organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) speaking at an event, bragged about how Hindu society killed 2000 Muslims to cheering crowds and called for the beheading of Marxist Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This is something no political organisation would be able to say in public in Pakistan – threatening to behead a state official.



The RSS is a violent Hindu organisation with umbilical ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Under the leadership of Modi, it is the first time in the history of independent India that the ideological fountainhead of the BJP has been given such prominence in the state media.

Considering that Modi was once a full-time RSS worker, he will remain silent and allow the RSS district head Kundan Chandrawat to incite a mob.

The RSS is ready to give 10 million rupees to anyone who killed the Kerala chief minister, and bring his head to his house.



So when it is said that Pakistan is the most dangerous state in the world, or that Pakistan is the home of terrorists, it is an unresearched and bigoted claim.

The BJP-RSS terror has public support, making it the most dangerous party organisation in the region – one ready to chop heads and kill minorities.

So much for an “incredible India”.



Modi will continue to ignore such violence and claim it is within "acceptable limits".

He is a product of this hate, and presided over the massacre in Gujarat.

Almost half of the political leaders inducted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers are from the RSS.

With these butchers at the helm, Kashmir’s rights may never see the light of day.

They are ready to kill and maim Indians, what to talk of Kashmiris and Pakistanis.

