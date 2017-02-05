The US’ decision to slap sanctions on Iran after the ballistic missile test held by the country seems only orchestrated for what it has already seemingly achieved; shock the world community once more with the new hotchpotch US foreign policy.

The sanctions don’t mean much in real terms; the 25 companies and individuals targeted are unlikely to have any business or assets in the US.

Experts that worked with the Obama administration have also said that this is nothing new, but perceptions are important, and Iran’s reaction to this speaks volumes.



While these comparatively lax sanctions have little effect on the recently reopened Iranian economy, the Iranian government has taken this as an insult, and have responded saying they will use sanctions of their own.

One can only hope that this tiff does not escalate and spell danger for the landmark nuclear deal that allowed for Iran to enter the global economy once more.



On the foreign policy front, while there has been a lot of hot air from the Trump administration about threats to break treaties and revalue alliances, there is little in the way of drastic change, except of course the Muslim ban.

For instance, Israel has not been given the unequivocal support it was promised, with the US appealing for Israel to not expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank of East Jerusalem on Thursday.



However, impressions are key, and the hostile posturing coming in from the new US government is not likely to win it any new friends, and indeed might alienate some of the older ones.

Iran is not likely to take this sitting down, but both countries must be careful to not jeopardise a deal that is positive for the entire community over a show of bravado.

The Trump administration must show more patient and restraint in order to avoid this.

