The Raymond Davis episode is over.

The major participants have left their respective posts, the incident is a distant memory, and the man at the centre of the controversy – the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor Raymond Davis – has long left the country, lived an obscure but troubled life selling firearms, and returned to the fore to publish a tell-all book to get that final paycheck.

Usually a tell-all paperback signals the final nail in the coffin of an issue’s political relevance, but one Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is adamant to turn back the clock bring the issue kicking and screaming back into the spotlight.



While most read Raymond Davis’s book and used it to confirm what they already knew before firing off some choice political criticisms and moving on, Zafar Ali Shah wants to bring everything down.

Mr Shah filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking immediate extradition of Raymond Davis, and urged that he be tried for the murder under local penal laws.

His five-page petition requested the top court to impose a ‘lifetime disqualification’ for a number of persons named as respondents in the petition – which include former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Army Chief Retired Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General retired Gen Shuja Pasha – so that none of them is vested with any constitutional, political or state responsibilities in the future.



His estimation of the exigency of the situation is such, that he demanded that every available Supreme Court judge be part of the bench.

Alas no one shares this misplaced enthusiasm, perhaps not even the lawyers he may have hired to represent his petition.



Because like it or not, Raymond Davis was tried through the same homicide laws that are applicable for every Pakistani, and let go through the same way too – by paying compensation (blood money) to the victim’s families.

As far as the law is concerned the case is lawfully closed, never to be open again.



The requests for extradition and disqualification are also comically misguided.

Mr Shah has a better chance of being hired by the CIA as a contractor himself than for the US government to extradite Raymond Davis.

And since even the petition mentioned no grounds for disqualification, we can only wonder what justification will be presented for that – perhaps a hurt sense of patriotism.



The new book should be discussed as what it is – a juicy tell-all – but the issue should be officially forgotten like the rest of the world has done.

