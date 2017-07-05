The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Division stated on Monday that that intercepting phones calls was neither unlawful nor a matter of serious concern since many countries across the world practice it.

The Ministry expressed its view on the issue of phone tapping in a meeting with Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation.



The statement shows how misguided the Ministry is about the idea of phone tapping.

It’s important to recall that phone tapping violates Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

The former article deals with the dignity of man and privacy of the home, whereas the latter one protects freedom of speech.

Allowing state institutions to intercept calls thus is an unconstitutional step.



Merely practicing certain actions, even if they are not challenged, do not make them legal or right.

Nowhere in any Pakistani legal document is it mentioned that interception of calls is allowed (with some exceptions being created).

The Ministry’s stance was that countries across the globe tap phones, so why can’t they? Because it isn’t legal.

There has to be clear criteria for intercepting calls, or courts granting proper permission to the authorities to stop someone from committing a grievous offence.

Here, the practice is carried out using the catchall term ‘national security’, with minimal legislative backing.



Keeping the language on security vague benefits the state and its institutions.

Allowing the state to carry on with practices of mass surveillance gives it the immense power to curtail dissenting opinion.

If citizens do not show any vigilance, the practice of intercepting calls will carry on, which is a clear violation of the idea of privacy of an individual.



While discussing the issue in Senate, it was revealed that there are certain rules and procedures that are not normally followed by the Ministry.

According to a report by Privacy International, the surveillance capacity of Pakistani agencies has outgrown the legal and regulatory mechanisms available locally.

It is regularly alleged that Pakistani security agencies tap calls of our public representatives.

Regardless of the character of politicians, such practices unequivocally violate fundamental rights.

Keeping law supreme is a rare phenomenon to witness in Pakistan.

