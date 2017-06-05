A terror attack in London has created international shock as a van hit pedestrians on Saturday and then three men got out and stabbed people.

The three attackers, who wore fake bomb vests, were shot dead by police.



While Prime Minister Theresa May has said the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy would be reviewed, the realisation is that these are not just one-off events, but there is consistent potential for terrorism in the UK, ready to explode at any time.

This was the third terror attack in the UK in three months, following the car and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago in which 22 people were killed.



And while we mourn the deaths in London, let us not forget the constant war the people of Afghanistan are facing at the hands of terrorism.

Suicide bombers have killed at least seven people at a funeral in Kabul of a man who died during a protest on Friday, Afghan officials say.

More than 100 were wounded in the attack, which hit the funeral of one of five people killed when Afghan police fired on a march against deteriorating security.



This constant hell in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria wasn’t going to stay just within their borders.

Terrorism has always been transnational, and the only thing that can inhibit it is a widespread respect for rule of law, multiculturalism, and a respect for humanity, regardless of colour and creed.

We have never been able to maintain these values in Pakistan to the detriment of our security situation, and the west is seeing a breakdown of them as well with its shameless march to the right, where values matter less than white/majority identity, Islamophobia and a callous attitude to what is happening to people in places like Syria and Yemen.



We already know in Pakistan that military operations are only a small part of the counter-terrorism effort.

The real battle is that of hearts and minds, to make sure that there is no grassroots support, or recruitment of locals into militant organisations.

This is true for the west as well.

We can only hope that communal support in the UK remains a voice of reason, and does not turn against minority populations that live in the UK.

As always the ray of hope in the dark time were cab drivers offering free rides, the hotels offering accommodation and people just offering help and support.

A Security officer Mohammed Osman, who worked on Borough High Street where the stabbings happened, had to wait for an hour before he was allowed through to his place of work but said, “I’m not feeling worried.

I’m strong enough.

These enemies are trying to divide us but we have to be together.

”