The Korean Peninsula is once again the focus of international media.

Amid the U.

S threats, North Korea has conducted a successful Hydrogen Bomb Test on Saturday.

The North Korea, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as it is called, has announced that it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb to “examine and confirm the accuracy and credibility” of its technology for loading on an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The country’s state television reports the event as a ‘meaningful step’ to complete the country’s nuclear weapons program.



The North Korean regime has sent shock waves across the globe by conducting the test.

Global powers including Russia and China have expressed their concerns on Nuclear Korea.

Putin and Xi Jinping have urged both sides, Washington and Pyongyang, to show restraint.

Whereas Trump, who is addicted to use his tweeter account for commenting no matter how important an issue is, has warned South Korea not to involve in appeasement politics, Russia and China have agreed to “appropriately deal” with the nuclear test together.

Whereas the threats of Donald Trump will further deteriorate the already strained relations with Pyongyang, the approach of Russia and China is a wise one.



Instead of what dominant media tells us, it is essential to look at the history of the region, especially of the second half of the last century if a real understanding is needed.

It is a great irony that the most vocal country against the nuclear test of North Korea is no other country but the U.

S, which has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

It comes as a great surprise to hear so much noise from White House against the North Korea’s test when the U.

S itself was the first country to use atomic bomb against Japan.



Yet it is important not to take the North Korea’s test lightly.

The situation on the world stage is quite strange as two narcissists; Trump and Kim Jong-un, confronting each other naturally make international society slightly nervous.

The global powers, especially China and Russia have the potential to find a solution to the tensions between North Korea and America.

However, for such a solution to materialize, America needs not to rely on bullying North Korea.



Though China has supported North Korea since the times of Mao, one fundamental pillar of Chinese foreign policy is not to interfere in the internal politics of a country.

However, in such an extraordinary situation China needs to play its role in bringing North Korea to the dialogue table.

At the same time, America should also be reminded to not think about its national interest for a second to come up with some concrete plan for the Korean conundrum.

For no one needs to delve into archives to develop an understanding of the current chaos in the world.

Most of it is because of the U.

S insistence to secure ‘American Interests.

’