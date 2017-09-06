Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have been widely characterised by mutual mistrust, and seem to be devised through a narrow security prism. While it will require considerable effort to end this deep-seated animosity, both countries share close ethnic, linguistic, religious and economic ties. Longstanding Afghan migration to the territories that now compose Pakistan makes them an integral part of Pakistani society .

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered to expand bilateral ties, providing Islamabad a new opportunity to improve the relationship after years of stagnation. In a statement after Eid on Friday, Ghani said, “Afghanistan is ready for comprehensive political talks. Peace with Pakistan is on our national agenda.” It’s not the first time the Afghan president has made such a wish. Right after he occupied the presidential palace, he declared that Pakistan was most important for Afghanistan to cooperate with, before everything took a turn for the worst.

The Foreign Office (FO) has shown a lukewarm response to Ghani’s proposal. Though this would be acceptable in the past, considering Afghanistan’s past aggressiveness, right now, with the US pulling away aid and support from Pakistan, caution is advised in diplomacy. Pakistan has indicated that it wants Afghan cooperation on the already agreed military and intelligence agreements, while Afghanistan seeks new political negotiations. We must have both, and we can. The Afghan people will never share cultural and ethnic affinities they have with India, neither can Afghanistan do without Pakistan for trade and commerce. Without peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan can never be free of the constant nuisance that the US is- the Afghan matter must be sorted, and swiftly, so we can get on to our own economic and political development.

The insistence that Pakistan seeks comprehensive dialogue with the country is also reflected in the political sphere. Asfandyar Wali Khan, president of Awami National Party (ANP), has also welcomed the statement of the Afghan president. Pakistan should reciprocate positively and talks could prove helpful in eradicating the mistrusts between the countries, before India throws another monkey wrench into the process. Time is of the essence here. With the US-India alliance newly forged and strong, Pakistan has to make sure that ties with Afghanistan are maintained to buffer any foul play.