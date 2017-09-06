On Monday, leaders of the emerging BRICS market - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – released a 43 page declaration after the summit concluded in the Chinese city of Xiamen. While the usual pledges to improve cooperation; push for a more representative UN Security Council; fight against protectionist trade policies; and combat terrorism were present, what stands out the most – from Pakistan’s perspective – is that for the first time the group has named militant groups allegedly based in Pakistan as a regional security concern and called for their patrons to be held to account.

Considering that the summit contains China, was held in China, and was stage-managed by the Chinese president, this is crucially the first time Pakistan’s “all weather friend” has explicitly called out militant groups in the country – and tacitly Pakistan as well.

While our Foreign Office will – and already has – pointed out that the statement named the “Taliban, ISIS...Al Qaeda and its affiliates, including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-i-Taiba, Jaish-i-Mohammad, TTP and Hizbut Tahrir” collectively among others, it cannot deny that this declaration has played right into India’s narrative war against Pakistan.

This war, to portray Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism – and hence delegitimize the Kashmiri struggle for freedom – has been going on in full force since Narendra Modi took the office of Prime Minister of India. It has now received a significant boost.

Especially since China has pointedly refused to associate Pakistan with militant outfits in the past. It has previously blocked India’s moves to sanction Maulana Masood Azhar of the Jaish-e-Muhammad at the United Nations. It was China’s firm support that had emboldened Pakistan to take a firm stance after US President Donald Trump’s scathing Afghanistan speech. Now – this statement.

While material support on the ground will probably not change, nor will the defence and economic agreements, but this change of public stance must surely concern Pakistan. Perhaps it is time to realise the China’s friendship is not really “higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean” – it’s only prudent.

Geo-political reasons will ensure that Pakistan and China maintain a strong and stable relationship, but China’s wider concerns – especially when it comes to trade – will force them to make some diplomatic concessions to other international players. Even with the realisation that it just might be that – a diplomatic concession – Pakistan should realise that all weather friendship will ultimately come with some conditions.