The on-going audit reports coming from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) are painting quite an abysmal picture of the government’s financial capabilities – not to mention their intentions. But beyond misappropriated funds and lost receipts, the audit is also revealing a list of mismanaged projects and ill-planned ventures; the most glaring of which is the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Islamabad.

The federal audit report of 2016 - 2017 revealed that the CDA had wasted millions of rupees on the STP in the capital city; it currently treats the sewage and discharges the effluent into Nullah Leh without ensuring the quality of the water as approved in the PC-1. A sewage plant not knowing if the water it is pumping out is safe to be sent to the city’s water supply is not just a waste of money, but defeats the only purpose it was made for. We can worry about the monetary loss later - Rs2.72 billion in the construction of it and Rs42.377 million yearly – first we need to worry about Islamabad’s health.

But it seems that not much will come of such concerns on our part; the audit reports have revealed widespread irregularities so far, but the government has taken no corrective measures yet. References haven’t been filed against fraudulent ministries and negligent officials have been held accountable. One wonders how many of these incidents need to come to the light before the government will address them.

The Islamabad STP fiasco is surely the one event that will shake the government out of their lull. The plant was supposed to treat sewage from 25 sectors and supply the treated water to public parks, playgrounds, greenbelts and agricultural land. The remaining sewage, after being treated, was to be disposed of into Nullah Leh. But the plant could not receive the sewage because it had been set up without laying a sewer system. With such a blindingly incompetent mistake – someone needs to be held responsible.