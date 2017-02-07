On par with the political world, cricketing circles are going through an upheaval of their own.

In a recently concluded meeting in Dubai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed “in principle” to reverse the 2014 decision which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game’s finances and administration.

What will replace the previous financial model is still a matter under discussion.



The “Big Three”, as it was colloquially known, has been under scrutiny for a while now for it’s inequitable distribution of revenue which sees the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) make several times the revenue of other associate members.

The rollback of the controversial provision is a first in a new raft of changes that the ICC hopes to implement.

As expected, India voted against the motion, but with England and Australia behind the reversal along with most other members, the final vote in April seems to be a foregone conclusion.



For Pakistan, this would be a victory.

It had sternly opposed the initial proposal and had only relented after the BCCI promised it several bilateral series between the two nations - the repudiation of which serves as adequate ground for Pakistan to revert to it’s initial position.

Furthermore, a newer, more equitable model of revenue distribution is set to help all cricketing nations, large and small.



The future also holds a much more fundamental shakeup of how cricket is played.

A 13 member running ODI league, and a test championship, are proposals that are in the final stages of refinement, and have received the support of most cricket playing nations.

These are positive changes that will ensure that cricket is run by a centralised set of rules that benefit each equally, instead of the sport being dictated by bilateral agreements between unequal boards and a priority for revenue generation.

