If erratic weather patterns, increasing frequency of natural weather-based disasters and scientific evidence was not enough to convince states of the rising threat of global warming and climate change, perhaps the obvious record setting increase in temperatures might give pause to lawmakers that deny the existence of global warming.

This year’s summer is set to be the hottest in the history of the country, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

With the temperature in the capital city at 46 degrees for two days in a row – something never seen before – and the rest of the country also seeing record highs, it is clear that this summer is set to be one of the most painful ones in the history of this country.



Unpredictable weather patterns are obviously one of the factors – this year’s sudden rise and fall in temperature has led to an overall increase in the temperature this season.

But beyond that, there are manmade reasons for this increase.

Rapid urbanisation in the country is another factor.

Cutting down trees, and replacing farmlands with concrete increases heat retention, and the added burden of power outages and fasting during Ramzan are not likely to help people protect themselves from the adverse effects of the heat.



It is clear that the warnings of scientists across the world have fallen on deaf ears.

Global warming is no longer a threat, but a tangible problem that the international community is not doing enough about.

Pakistan on its own cannot look to solve the problem – other nations must also do their part; the US chief among them.



At this rate, with current trends in place, this record-breaking heat might soon be overshadowed by an even hotter summer in the coming years.

If the global community does not get behind looking to counter the detrimental effects of climate change, it is very likely that this new record will be broken sooner rather than later.

