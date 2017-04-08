President Trump’s decision to finally react to the violence in Syria has caught many by surprise.

While the intervention seems as if it is a deviation from Mr Trump’s policy of only employing tactics in foreign policy that benefit the US, in the larger scheme of things, the move is perfectly in line with the country’s role as a global superpower.

Historically, the US has used intervention as a tool to establish itself as the unilateral world power, and it seems that Mr Trump’s electoral rhetoric has been left out in the cold to continue this strategy.



Even in 2013, when the Obama Administration was considering intervention in Syria, boots on the ground was not deemed as an option.

Trump’s bombing then, is a continuation of that thought process, and if the US continues to a play a part in this conflict, more drone attacks, air strikes and bombings are to be expected without committing any soldiers to the cause.



Many of Mr Trump’s most hardline followers have expressed their displeasure over this decision, while first-world countries such as France and Britain have come out in support of this move.

It is not surprising that Bashar al Assad’s staunchest allies, Russia and Iran have protested the decision to bomb the airbase, and this reaction is indicative of the fact that the brief love affair between presidential candidate Trump and the Russian government is at an end.



What this tells us is that the Great Game is back on, and world powers will continue to indulge in proxy warfare in their attempts to surpass the others.



Whichever power comes out on top of this conflict, one thing that is clear is that the ultimate loser is Syria and its people.

Civilians are caught between the bombs of the rebels, Assad, Russia and now the US, with no protection or an end to the conflict in sight.

