There are certain regions in the world where any violation of human rights and International Law go unnoticed.

Kashmir is one such zone.

Only lately, reports claim that India is using ammunition that contains chemical agents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria, the Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also said that Indian security forces were using deadly chemical weapons to kill Kashmiris.

If such actions turn out true, then India violates international norms and its own obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.



After the 9/11 attacks, India tried its level best to paint popular Kashmiri resistance as a terrorist movement.

To a larger extent, India succeeded in making the international community believe that the struggle in Kashmir is down to religious militancy.

The fact of the matter is that people will resent foreign occupation of their country and there is no scenario where India gets to keep Kashmir without bloodshed.



The recent movement of resisting Indian occupation, also known as the Kashmiri Intifada, started around 2010.

Reinvigorated Kashmiri resistance surfaced with a changed outlook.

Even secular-minded young people, who may not be comfortable with the idea of militant struggle using religious rhetoric, are joining the cadres of those who are fighting the Indian occupation.

The driving force behind this new breed of Kashmiri youth adopting the militant path is the idea of nationalism.



Today is the death anniversary of the Kashmiri fighter, Burhan Wani, and when the masses came out on the streets.

Burhan was the new face of Kashmiri resistance.

Immensely popular in the youth circles of Kashmir, he is credited with reviving and legitimising the image of militancy in Kashmir.

Indian forces dreaded him for his popularity.

Reports suggest that some 50,000 Kashmiris attended his funeral.

Burhan was already known as the ‘poster boy’ of the Kashmir struggle.

With his death, he has turned into a symbol of resistance.



Hizb-ul-Mujahideen has made a call to celebrate his death anniversary.

The people of Kashmir have already welcomed the call.

To stop people from pouring out into the streets, Jammu Police has decided to block all social media sites.

Even a recruitment drive is planned on the anniversary.

Defying government orders and curfews and facing heavily armed Indian forces indicate that Kashmiri teens have overthrown fear.

They fight with every means necessary to end the Indian colonisation of their motherland.

The writing on the wall is visible for India that no matter what oppressive measures it takes, Kashmiris will fight till the last drop of their blood and Pakistan will always support them in their fight to freedom.

