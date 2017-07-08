The endless cyclical tussle between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) continues without much hope for an amicable settlement.

ECP on its part, is not really to blame; two years ago it started acting on a petition filed against the party for allegedly receiving foreign funds – political parties in Pakistan are not allowed to receive funding from foreign organisations or individuals – and even after all this time, PTI is yet to submit complete responses to the issue.



After being left with an unsatisfactory reply by Imran Khan (in absentia) at the last ECP hearing, the regulatory body warned the party that a decision will be given on July 10, even if Imran Khan does not file an appropriate reply in the given time.



As far as the case goes, PTI should ideally have no trouble providing evidence of not receiving foreign funds if this is actually true – if the allegations against it are baseless, why has it taken two years to provide proof confirming its stance?

The PTI’s major contention currently is that the petition has been filed at the behest of the PML-N, but this is utterly irrelevant.

Did Imran Khan not do the same thing in the Panama case? The PML-N is having to answer for charges levied against it by international organisations and opposition parties simultaneously, and whatever the result, PML-N can at least claim that it allowed for the investigative process and legal proceedings to continue unchallenged.

Even if we assume that the petition was filed through partisan support, PTI must look to dismiss charges against it.



The overall attitude of PTI’s lawyers and party members – including PTI Chief Imran Khan – outlines a lack of confidence in ECP’s impartiality and a lack of trust in the fairness of the proceedings.

However, undermining ECP’s authority and refusing to recognise its jurisdiction at a time when protecting its autonomy is paramount is nonsensical.

This was ideally an open and shut case for the party – it is easy to prove that the party has not received foreign funding, if this is truly the case.



Political parties have a responsibility to monitor where the funds and donations are coming in from – and in any case, donors are rarely anonymous, because they want the party to support their political beliefs if they are investing in it – and should have the documentation to prove it.

PTI’s resistance to provide proof makes its intentions suspicious.

