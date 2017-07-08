Protests against the G20 Summit, which was due to take place on July 7 and 8, are going on in full force.

Each year, several protesters gather to voice their concerns against the G20 countries and their inability to effectively deal with problems.

These “Welcome to Hell” protests are organised by left wing organisations in Germany.

The purpose is not to spread violence but there have been times when these protests have gotten violent often due to state action.



Angela Merkel’s plan was to host the event in Hamburg to show that healthy democracies can handle big protests, however, the move has hugely backfired.

The protesters believe that they have a right to question these leaders about the policies that they make, especially because international organisations have largely failed to contain and solve issues that are a threat to world peace, and the G20 club is elitist and undemocratic.



There is no transparency in the process.

Usually the venues selected for such meetings are places with limited press freedom and that mostly leaves the people uninformed and without facts that actually shape policies.

This inculcates in them the feeling that these organisations only promote the capitalist agenda, which goes against the purpose of the organisation.

How can just 20 countries decide the fate of every other country without taking into consideration their circumstances? And giving someone this position automatically places them at an advantage in comparison to other countries.



The presence of dogmatic leaders such Theresa May, Donald Trump and others worries the protesters that the wrong agenda may be pursued; especially after Trump has announced to revoke the Paris Accord.

Climate change is one of the biggest concerns of these protesters.

G20 countries are responsible for approximately 75 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and if they refuse to believe such phenomenon; then the Earth is not going to survive.

