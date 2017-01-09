JUI-F lawmaker Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Saturday, addressing the Balochistan assembly alleged that the former Inspector General of Balochistan Police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera took 28 provincial owned vehicles with him to Punjab after he retired.



The news read like just another fact of life in Pakistan, where VIPS and VVIPS act like they have rights over what does not belong to them.

In this case it points to the blatant sense of entitlement that a select few officials working in Balochistan feel.

Pakistan has suffered long and Balochistan even longer due to corrupt governance, unrest and chaos.



When massive wads of money were discovered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in May last year, from the residence of Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, there was an uproar over the conditions in Balochistan and the unabashed looting from local government development funds.

The NAB recovered more than Rs730 million from the house, an amount so large, if utilised properly, had the potential to transform the backward province.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made two controversial plea bargain deals with Raisani, enforcing the fact, that cheaters will be allowed to prosper.

The IG probably understood as much when he decided to keep the official motorcade, and if the accusation is unfounded, a clarification must be given.

If it is true, he should be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.



Former federal minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind had brought to attention the Raisani case in October 2014, and it took three years for the NAB to take action, only to allow a way out for the corrupt.

Rind alleged that the Raisani-led government had committed massive corruption in the Reko Diq gold-cum-copper project deal and the province still awaits justice.

How long will it take to get to the bottom of this one?