The United Nations adopted a global treaty that bans nuclear weapons on July 6.

The treaty proposes a complete ban on developing, testing, manufacturing, possessing nuclear weapons, threatening to use them, or allowing any nuclear arms to be stationed on your territory.

In 20 years, this is the first time that a multilateral agreement has been reached, which is actually legally binding, but for the fact that most important nuclearised states are not part of it.



Nuclear armed countries including China, Russia, United States of America (USA), France, Pakistan, North Korea, United Kingdom (UK), and Israel did not take part in the negotiations.

This is a long list of big names, which makes the treaty toothless.



Similar efforts were made last year in October as well but failed too because these countries believe that treaties such as these overlook the realities of the international security environment.

USA, UK, and France believe that they are already a part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and that makes another treaty redundant.

At the same time, North Korea is developing their nuclear and ballistic missile program.



The treaty will be open for everyone to sign in September, and 90 days later it will come into force; when at least 50 countries have ratified it.

While those who voted in favour believe that they are responding to the hopes and dreams of the present and future generations, and are one step closer to total elimination of nuclear weapons; the reality is that this treaty reinforces the power dynamics in the global order.

Without the backing of the stronger countries, the treaty means nothing.

