Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s state visit to India has proved to be useful for both.

During her meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, India agreed to a $4.

5 billion line of credit to neighbouring Bangladesh on Saturday to help it implement projects in priority areas such as the energy sector, and a separate $500 million credit line to support defence related procurements, bringing their bilateral agreements to the amount of $6 billion in the last 6 years.



While a contentious water-sharing deal remained elusive, this deal is an achievement for both nations on several fronts.

Bangladesh, whose primary defence provider has been China, now has a secondary benefactor, one that has been consistently investing in the country.

With agreements inked to increase cooperation between departments as diverse as the judicial sector to nuclear energy, both countries seek to cement their ties beyond purely financial and exclude China from becoming a major player in the Bangladesh defence and economic setup.



Bringing both administrations together is a shared acrimony towards Pakistan – as both had used jingoism and nationalism aimed against it to come to power – and it was evident in the speeches of both leaders.

Veiled references to the country as a source of antagonism where held up in contrast with the cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

While both leaders talked about the 1971 conflict, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, nary a mention was made of Kashmir, where on the same day the Indian occupational force had killed several protestors.



In each other, both administrations have found someone who will push their worldview and support them in decisions in across South-Asian matters.

Already Bangladesh was following India’s lead in boycotting multilateral meetings, and now we can be assured that Bangladesh will follow the same obfuscating line that India chooses.

