Class and education may not be the deciding factors in the most recent UK General elections, that pitted the young against the old.



As the analyses of the historic election are coming in, it appears that a voter’s youth was the biggest determinant of his or her likelihood to vote for the Labour party.

The party did better than the Conservatives among the very poorest, the jobless and among those who voted against Brexit.

Its lead among voters under 25 was a huge margin of 44 points, nearly triple the size of the gap in the previous general election in 2015.

The misconceived Brexit referendum has broken the hold of the Conservative party, and though Theresa May will still be able to form a coalition government, most pundits agree that May ran a poor campaign while Jeremy Corbyn surpassed expectations.

The age divide may also explain what happened to the Lib-Dems.

Young voters have not forgotten the Lib-Dems’ “betrayal” of 2010, where the party first forged a coalition with the Conservatives and then abandoned a pre-election promise to oppose increases to tuition fees.



Conservatives are still in power, Brexit talks are to begin in 10 days, and the status quo may still prevail, but it is on shaky ground.

One of the lessons from the election has been that the Conservative party is not well-liked, especially its current leader.

Britain has very rare moments in its history where elections have led to a hung parliament.

It is a humiliation for the Conservatives that this has happened, and there are calls for May to resign as she does not appear to have the confidence of the British majority.

Furthermore, the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London have drawn attention to Theresa May’s record as Home Secretary, in particular her overseeing of significant cuts to police numbers.

In contrast, Corbyn is being compared to Bernie Sanders of the United States and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of France, and being praised for how he galvanised the youth vote by focusing on issues such as inequality and austerity.



The old guard will have to change its conservative approach to politics in Europe if it is to survive.

If the French and British elections are any indication, the surge to the right in the West is not a foregone conclusion.

The youth in these countries clearly does not see eye to eye with the growth of conservative values, but will it continue to protest and continue to vote for progressive parties in years to come? Youth participation in European elections has always been traditionally low; this British election was an exception.

The progressive euphoria may not last long enough.

