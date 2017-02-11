Four Pakistani born British citizens convicted of grooming girls for sex trade stand to lose their British citizenship and get deported to Pakistan.

The British state has seemingly completely ignored the fact that it granted these men citizenship of its own free will, and they are not Pakistan’s problem.

The British state is unwilling to take responsibility for its own citizens if they are of a minority race or religion.

Someone of Pakistani origin will never be truly British, regardless of his passport colour.

The British citizens in question are criminals and deserve the worst punishment that can be granted to them, but to impose them on the Pakistani state, once they have successfully immigrated to the UK is beyond presumptuous.

Once the British government vetted them and gave them citizenship, they are British.

Pakistan is not a colony where criminals can be sent to protect the “true” Briton.



It is a ridiculous precedent to create putting scores of naturalised citizens from other countries in an uncertain position.

The British government is actually enabling these men to even roam free, in a country where they have (perceivably) not committed any crimes.

Is this the United Kingdom’s version of justice? Do they still live in the 17th century, where they would ship criminals to Australia, as if it was their own personal wasteland? Would the same crimes committed by white men result in their deportation?

Although countries such as the US and Canada do have citizen revocation laws, they have been mired in controversy and have been lambasted as arcane and not adhering to the principles of a democratic state that recognises equality of all before law.



Simply put, these men are no longer Pakistan’s problem.

Saying that all citizens that are naturalised should be deported if they commit a crime means that Pakistan can pass off all of its felons on to India considering that both were once the same country.

British Immigration Minister has said that, "Citizenship is a privilege, not a right," and he has it absolutely the wrong way around.

No one is asking for clemency, or any benefits to accrue to the criminals, only punishment under UK law – which did not need to have the unnecessary bonus of “deportation to Pakistan” attached.



The UK state has taken a very regressive decision that disrespects the Pakistani state in the assumption that Pakistan is to blame for the crimes and the individuals.

There was no need to create this controversy, and these criminals could have served their sentences, like any British criminal.

Yet, a myopic and racist state decided to pin it on Pakistan, washing its hands of its own social ills.

