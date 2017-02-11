Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last nations in the world known to have the wild poliovirus (WPV), however it has become clear in the past years that Pakistan has not been negligent in its effort to eradicate the virus.

In the past year, Pakistan has made immense efforts towards closing the immunity gap and interrupting transmission of the disease, but reports have found that the constant movement of people across the border with Afghanistan makes it impossible to completely eradicate the disease.



Despite this, cases in Pakistan have declined by 82%, from the 306 confirmed cases seen during the outbreak of 2014, to 54 cases in 2015, and it continues to decline in 2016.

With only 13 confirmed cases reported as of June 2016, this year represents a 59% decline in case count compared to a similar period in 2015.



The country’s polio managers in a meeting with international donors, discussed the progress and plans introducing a policy to keep track of people who came into the country from Afghanistan.

Under the policy, those coming from Afghanistan will be vaccinated again and again to ensure the virus is eradicated.

This points to another important reason why it is important to regulate the Afghan refugee population in the country and the movement of people across our borders.



According to sources, polio exists in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta, even though polio workers have worked tirelessly, often at the cost of their personal safety and security, to vaccinate all children.

The poliovirus has been detected in Quetta, Pishin and Killa Abdullah, since people from Kandahar and Helmand travel there often.



Afghanistan also needs to step up efforts to eradicate the disease and ensure that people travelling through the ‘shared transmission zone’ are vaccinated before they cross the border.

The information regarding the people who travel frequently must be compiled and shared between the countries if it is to make a joint effort to rid the world completely of the poliovirus.

