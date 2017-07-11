According to the Indus Water Treaty, India is legally bound to inform Pakistan about the water outflow from its rivers. However, the country has failed to provide the relevant information to Pakistan since 1999. This information is crucial in preventing damage on a larger scale, taking preventive measures and alerting the local population of the area at threat. Due to this lack of information, the Pakistani population has witnessed 5 major floods in the last 15 years.

During these years, Pakistan has humbly been requesting its neighbour to provide the information while they have been conveniently ignoring the demand, despite being bound by law. Pakistan has also raised this issue on several platforms but India has not budged one inch from its position and has not felt an iota of shame in committing such inhumane acts.

This is a legal battle waiting to be fought. A treaty is legally binding on two consensual parties, and if one fails to fulfil its promise, the other has the right to sue them and bring them to court. Pakistan has, for the longest time, been acting very civilly and that is clearly not the stance one should be taking in India’s case; especially if 18 years have passed by. India leaves no diplomatic channel unattended when it comes to maligning Pakistan. We should also do the same to voice our legitimate concerns.

While all that needs to be considered, another aspect has to be highlighted as well. The fact that the country has witnessed five major floods says a lot about our disaster management mechanisms. The state was clearly aware of India’s tactics. That should have meant being more cautious and developing a strategy against the absence of information. What we have witnessed has been the complete opposite, with the people also failing to compromise and not willing to leave their homes.

If such lethargic policy is prolonged, India will be able to take advantage of the situation; especially when Pakistan is one of the countries that are most likely to be adversely affected by climate change. Our country cannot afford such disasters; they take up a lot of capital and resources, beyond the obvious loss to human life. At this point, we should be focused towards growth, for that purpose exploitation at the hands of India is not the solution we require. Building dams should be of utmost importance, flood prevention mechanisms should be worked upon and the climate change department should be vigilant in its policymaking. There is no excuse for our own lack of a safety net.