The torchbearers of democratic values, the ruling PML-N, are not ones to shy away from creating controversies for themselves.

There have been appointed more than five advisors for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, while two of them have been assigned the status of ministers.

The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that the PM cannot have more than five advisors and that they have no independent decision making powers.

This was brought to the limelight by Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, who challenged the decision in Lahore High Court.



Giving these advisors the status of ministers is a direct violation of the constitution.

The role of a ministerial adviser is to advise the Prime Minister on the course of action that he can take.

Under no circumstances can he assume the role of a minister or attempt to exert the power of his minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs must be a member of Parliament, and member of the cabinet.

The PM cannot exercise his executive power like a President, and give ministerial powers to an unelected official, as competent and as well meaning as these officials may be.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan is a well-established institution but giving the status of a minister to Mr Sartaj Aziz and Mr Tariq Fatemi is a clear usurpation of powers, and sets a bad precedent.

It makes the presence and the role of the ministry redundant, and directs too much powers into the hands of the PM.



This highlights a problem inherent in Pakistani politics: the lack respect for institutions and constitutional guards put in place.

The Lahore High Court, however, has ruled in favour of the petitioner.

The constitution must be abided by.

No one is above law, not even those in power.

