Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) unpredictable member, Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar’s surprised everyone yet again with an uncalled for tirade against persecuted minorities in the National Assembly (NA).

Perhaps his freeform vitriol was a belated attempt to tap into the current political climate, or it was thoughtless rant on the only issue he has ever held public opinions about. Regardless, his speech was a blot on the traditions of the NA, and the most commendable utterances that this term has seen – and there have been many. A body that spent weeks decrying the plight of the Rohingya must remember – it loses all moral right to discuss other nations prosecuting minorities when its highest legislative forum is being used to prosecute our own.

Captain Safdar, a source of much concern to the PML-N, has added to the party’s headaches. His speech is surely an embarrassment to the PML-N and the image that the party is trying to portray. Over time the party has worked out an ideology for itself and we see their policies leaning towards the centre of the spectrum. The party promulgated hate speech laws, cybercrime laws on hate speech and even framed the Women Protection Bill as one of the major laws of this term. At the same time, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has evolved a strong stance for the protection of minorities in Pakistan. Most crucially, the party took the initiative to convict and hang Mumtaz Qadri – a terrorist that Captain Safdar has glorified in the past - yet the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, the husband of the heir apparent, is parroting the views of that man.

The retired Captain needs to be cautious. His statements might be seen as an encouragement to those waiting to perpetuate violence in the name of religion. That strictly needs to be avoided because this country is not a place of logic; the death of Salman Taseer is proof of that. At least those governing the system should be aware of the sensitivities of people when it comes to religious matters. If humanism fails to convince him perhaps selfish concerns would; the brush he is painting other with can one day be used against him too.

While the bulk of the blame rest on the errant Captain, the rest of the NA shares in the ignominy you. The usually boisterous defenders of “the people” were silent as this vitriol unfolded – out of fear of sympathy, it is not known.